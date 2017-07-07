Posted: Jul 07, 2017 11:57 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2017 4:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

After escaping several closings, K-Mart in Bartlesville is officially listed to close. The Sears Holdings store is one of 43 that was announced around 12:30 on Friday afternoon to close. The Bartlesville location had held on as more than 300 other Sears and K-Mart stores had closed across the nation.

The other Oklahoma based store to close in this round is the store in Shawnee. Two Tulsa locations are also to close. One was announced in January, the other in June.

As of now, these 43 stores are scheduled to close in October.