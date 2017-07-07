Posted: Jul 07, 2017 12:33 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2017 12:33 PM

Ben Nicholas

The summer travel season could mean you encounter some unwanted roommates. Wildcat Extension Agent Jacob Weber says there is a long history between bedbugs and humans. They may have adapted to us better than we have to them.

Weber says the bad news is the bedbugs are very persistent and once they are established, it is very difficult to get rid of them. He says a professional exterminator is often needed. He advises that when you travel, make sure not to leave luggage on the floor and keep clothing hung up.