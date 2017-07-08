Posted: Jul 08, 2017 3:18 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2017 3:18 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled last week against Republican gubernatorial candidate Gary Richardson's request that a bill that implemented a sales tax on auomobile sales be blocked from taking effect until the court can rule on his constitutional challenge to the tax and two other new revenue raising laws. With the court's ruling, HB 2433 took effect July 1st. The measure removes the sales tax exemption on vehicles and imposes a 1.25% tax on top of the existing 3.25% excise tax. The Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association and other vehicle-related plaintiffs also have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of HB 2433.