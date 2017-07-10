Posted: Jul 10, 2017 5:44 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2017 5:44 AM

Coffeyville’s been doing it for more than 100 years, and they’re doing it well. For the 109th year, the Inter-State Fair and Rodeo will kick off in Coffeyville August 12th through the 19th.

The fair and rodeo features eight nights of grandstand entertainment, plus plenty of things to do during the day: livestock shows and exhibits, carnival, parade, free bean and watermelon feed, fair food, and so much more!

The eight nights of grandstand entertainment include the demo derby on Saturday, August 12th; the Lucas Oil Tractor Pull on Sunday, August 13th; the Grandstand Jam, featuring LOCASH and Caney native Jared Daniels on Monday, August 14th; the LJ Jenkins Bull Riding on Tuesday, August 15th, and four nights of PRCA rodeo August 16th through the 19th.

A fun pass ticket, good for all eight nights of grandstand entertainment, is available for $40 through July 31st. On August 1st, the price goes up to $50. Tickets for each night range in price from $15 to $35, depending on the seats and the event.