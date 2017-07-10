Posted: Jul 10, 2017 9:58 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2017 10:02 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners held their weekly meeting on Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

The commissioners approved the resolution for leases on county equipment that was tabled during last week's meeting.

Commissioner Bud Frost announced a new contract renewal for Chris Smith from the USDA Agriculture Department. The Commissioners also renewed contracts with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation on an equipment lease and renewed an independent contractor agreement with Guy Engineering.

Concerned citizen Stephen Kloehr adressed the commissioners and called for the resignation of Sheriff Sandy Hadley among other things. The commissioners showed support for Hadley and her deputies.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 a.m.