Posted: Jul 10, 2017 10:13 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2017 10:13 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning, during which the commisioners awarded a bid for road materials to Brent Bale Construction for more than $151-thousand.

The commissioners also approved a contract between the county and several juvenile detention centers for $30 per day, per child.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mike Dunlap noted that a refinancing of the jail will help the IT Department, but will not affect the budget. Commissioner Mike Bouvier announced that work needs to be done on 2400 Road, and it will have to be closed for several weeks, however, that item will be on next week's agenda.

All other items in the meeting were approved, all reciepts were recieved. The Washington County Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30.