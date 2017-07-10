Posted: Jul 10, 2017 10:30 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2017 10:30 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A portion of Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville will be closed starting Tuesday morning for a waterline project. According to Chief Communications Officer for the city, Kelli Williams the street will be closed for the day just north of Frank Phillips Blvd. The project is expected to start and conclude on the same day and officials. don't expect you to have any traffic problems on Wednesday.