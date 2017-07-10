Posted: Jul 10, 2017 1:12 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2017 1:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

The 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year were announced earlier today at Yukon High School.



Betty Deen is one of the finalists, who teaches English at Oologah Middle School in the Oologah-Talala Public School District. She has been an educator for 24 years, and has been teaching English in the middle school for 19 years.



The 2018 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be revealed Sept. 19 in a ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.