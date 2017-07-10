Posted: Jul 10, 2017 2:16 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2017 3:27 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Richard Garrett is a facing a felony charge of first degree rape for incident that occurred last weekend.

According to an affidavit, Garrett forced himself on a 17 year-old minor inside of her mother’s home. Garrett denied forcing sex on the girl but did admit to being in bed with her at the time of the incident.

Garrett’s next court date is set for July 28 with bond set at $30,000.