Posted: Jul 10, 2017 2:33 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2017 3:28 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman appeared in front of District Judge Curtis Delapp at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Valerie Bowman is facing numerous charges including vehicle theft and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to a court affidavit, Bowman was riding as a passenger in a van with a male acquaintance. The man left vehicle while stopping to get a bag of ice at Twice The Ice in Bartlesville. At that time Bowman moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and took off with the vehicle. She was then pulled over by a Bartlesville Police officer who found methamphetamine inside the car.

Bowman’s next court date is set for July 28 with bon set at $10,000.