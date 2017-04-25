Posted: Jul 10, 2017 3:36 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2017 3:18 AM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville High School's Garrett Lee was recognized at the State Superintendent Awards for Arts Excellence at a ceremony held in Guthrie in April. The event recognized Oklahoma high school juniors and seniors who achieved artistic excellence in various fine arts disciplines including visual art, dance, and music. Lee was awarded in the Vocal Music category and was the only Bartlesville student to receive the prestigious honor this year.



Garrett Lee is the son of Chris and Jeannine Lee. He has been named to the All National Mixed Choir Honor Ensemble, All State Mixed Choir, District Honor Choir, and has been selected for the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain the last three years. In school, he has been active in Acting, Jazz Choir, Men’s Choir, Mixed Choir and has been seen in the musicals Godspell, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Pump Boys and Dinettes, and The Addams Family. He is also active in the Adams Blvd. Church of Christ praise team and youth group.



