Posted: Jul 10, 2017 5:45 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2017 5:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey School Board met on Monday evening for their monthly meeting. The board approved and appointed David Cleveland as a board member for post/seat #1, to which he swore in.

The board approved the hiring of Jessica Straley as a paraprofessional for the 2017-2018 School Year. They also approved several contracts for renewal such as a lease of printers.

All other items in the meeting were approved, all reciepts were recieved. The Dewey Board of Education meets the first Monday of every month, with the exception of this month because of Independence Day.