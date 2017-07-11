Posted: Jul 11, 2017 10:58 AMUpdated: Jul 11, 2017 11:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The orange traffic cones are gone and traffic is flowing in all four lanes of traffic on Washington Blvd. Administrative Assistant in the City of Bartlesville's Engineering Office, Kim Toulouse says ODOT completed the work that affects traffic flow Monday night.

Some signal work still needs to be completed. Work started on the bridge rehabilitation project February 16th.

The contractor was allocated 180 days to complete the job but the Oklahoma Deprtment of Transportation included an incentive on the job if the work was done early.

Work on the bridge over Turkey Creek slowed traffic and also closed entry to the Eastland Center and the K-Mart shopping center.