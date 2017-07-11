Posted: Jul 11, 2017 12:23 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2017 12:23 PM

Ben Nicholas

Polls have opened in Oklahoma as voters decide three special elections in state House and Senate races to replace three Republican lawmakers who resigned.



Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for races in Tulsa.



Special general elections are for House District 75 in Tulsa, where former Rep. Dan Kirby resigned after being accused of sexual harassment by former legislative assistants, and in Senate District 44 in much of south Oklahoma City and portions of Mustang and Yukon to replace ex-Sen. Ralph Shortey, who faces child prostitution charges.

