Posted: Jul 11, 2017 12:54 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2017 12:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Health Department will be hosting a free Diabetes Empowerment Education Program course put on by the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, starting July 20th. This class will meet once a week for 6 weeks. Students can learn to manage diabetes and will learn about healthy diets, physical activities, and positivism.



The class is designed for those who have been diagnosed with diabetes, so that they can learn how diabetes affects their body, so they can make sense of blood sugar numbers, and meet others who have diabetes.



To sign up, you can contact Education Specialist Sharon Elder at (888) 616-8161 or by email at Sharon-Elder@ouhsc,edu