Posted: Jul 11, 2017 1:16 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM

Garrett Giles

A three person Oklahoma committee of water engineers is looking to help craft the future of long-term water reuse. The City of Bartlesville's Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen is one of the three members. The other two are from Lawton, and Oklahoma City.

He says this is a process that's been used around America for decades, but adds that this is new to Oklahoma. The process includes making regulations for potable water (drinkable) and non-potable water.

The City of Bartlesville supplies six million gallons a day and has six million gallons of water rights from the Caney River. The goal is to add more water to the supply through a study conducted on the river.

The intial results show that water can be discharged into the river north of the intake structure north of Kiddie Park. Lauritsen says they can do up to four million gallons a day at their current treatment level.

They are now looking at what treatment they need and how much it'll cost. The results will be given at the next City Council and Sanitary Sewer Oversight Improvement Committee meetings next month.