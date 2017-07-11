Posted: Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Osage County Sheriff's Office received a call about a possible motorcycle accident this morning on Highway 99 just south of Highway 11. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies located one male that was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.



This accident is under investigation, however, deputies are not currently looking for any suspects. The name of the man has not been released at this time, pending family notification. Reportedly, the man was from Texas and was around 50 years old.