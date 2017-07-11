Posted: Jul 11, 2017 3:56 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2017 3:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

Two Oklahoma men who were exonerated after spending 20 years in prison are suing the city of Tulsa and two former detectives.



The Tulsa World reports that Malcolm Scott and De'Marchoe Carpenter were freed from prison last year. A judge found them "actually innocent" based on new evidence in the 1994 shooting death of 19-year-old Karen Summers.



The federal lawsuit argues the men's right to a fair trial was violated by the failure of investigators to conduct basic forensic testing of physical evidence.



The suit also alleges that two retired Tulsa police detectives fabricated evidence by coercing false testimonies from witnesses and co-defendants. The suit seeks damages in excess of $75,000.



A spokeswoman for the city didn't immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

