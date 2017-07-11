Posted: Jul 11, 2017 4:55 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2017 4:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is reducing services to children, senior citizens and residents with disabilities as it deals with what its director says is $30 million in budget cuts to the agency.



DHS officials announced the cuts Tuesday.



Although the Legislature increased appropriations to the agency by $18 million over last year's spending level, Director Ed Lake says the cumulative effects of previous cuts and increasing fixed costs led to the $30 million shortfall.



Lake says a freeze on child care subsidies will eliminate assistance to about 1,000 children and their families. Also, senior citizens and adults and children with disabilities will see a reduction in the number of hours of services that they receive each week.



The agency also is reducing reimbursement rates to foster families.

