Posted: Jul 12, 2017 10:23 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2017 10:23 AM

Ben Nicholas

One person died in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 166 yesterday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 82-year-old Burl Speer was westbound just west of Edna when the collision occurred. The trooper investigating the wreck says Speer was attempting to make a U-turn when he was struck by 50-year-old Bobbi Maine of Caney. She was eastbound on the roadway. Speer, of Ochelata, died of his injuries. Maine and her two passengers were transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.