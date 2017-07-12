Posted: Jul 12, 2017 1:16 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2017 1:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Police Department is currently in the process of trying to get a third K-9 officer. Captain Jay Hastings says that they have a third vehicle, and they would like to add the officer so they can have one on each of their three shifts. And with a new grant from the Phillips 66 Substance Abuse Team, that could become a reality.



Captain Hastings says that K-9s are used every day on patrols and traffic stops, as well as being requested for by Washington County and even The City of Dewey.



The process to train a K-9 is extensive, and can take many weeks to complete. However, the dogs can work until around the age of 10. Captain Hastings says that once they do retire though, they usually get to stay with their handlers.



The process to select the K-9 is ongoing, and the dogs are currently being trained for service.

(Photo of Apollo provided by the Bartlesville Police Department and The City of Bartlesville)