Posted: Jul 12, 2017 2:13 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2017 2:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Actor Lane Cabler plays a more serious role in this year’s Children’s Musical Theater of Bartlesville’s production.

Cabler will portray the role of Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks from Annie after playing more comical CMT roles including: Lumiere from Beauty and The Beast and Augustus Gloop from Willy Wonka. He adds that “Daddy” Warbucks is a stern business man who is in a constant questioning of himself after taking Annie (played by Kamillie Girard, friend of Cabler) into his home, soon becoming a loving man who wants a family of his own.

Cindy Boudreaux is in her eighth year with CMT, but this has been her first year as a co-producer. She says that when her son was in the second grade eight years ago, she fell in love with theater and being back stage with him when he was in Music Man led to her pursuit of a role as co-producer with Tracye Caughell.

The 66 members of the cast have been practicing for Annie at Bartlesville High School and are rearing to start rehearsals at the Bartlesville Community Center in the coming week. Boudreaux says they have brought designers for the sets and costumes from across the country and that the cast is excited to see their work on stage.

This is the first year CMT of Bartlesville has brought in director Kathy Pingle. Boudreaux says she has been excellent in bringing the cast together.She says Pingle has really brought them together as a family, which is the same familial love that is seen in Annie.

The musical will be July 20 through July 23 at the Bartlesville Community Center. Thursday and Friday showings of Annie will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the Saturday and Sunday showings will go from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

At the Bartlesville Community Center box office, people can purchase a bundle of 2 adult tickets and 2 children tickets for $64 or 4 adult tickets for $84. Boudreaux says this process saves people $12 and could be done online, but adds that it is easier to do in person.