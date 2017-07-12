Posted: Jul 12, 2017 3:21 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2017 3:21 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Eatland Shopping Center could be home to two new chicken-based restaurants soon. According to Chief Communications Officer Kelli Williams, plans for a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Bartlesville have been submitted to the City's Building and Permit Office and are under review. The company has previously indicated construction could begin as early as August. And according to Chief Building Official Robert McGuire, Chicken Express has submitted plans to construct a restaurant at that location. Those plans are currently under review by the City's Building and Permit Office as well.



Community Development Director Lisa Beeman says that those plans are submitted to comply to codes for the City of Bartlesville, as well as the area.



The good news for chicken fans, is that Beeman says that the review process is fairly quick.



Beeman also says that once the plans are approved, they can start building. Inspections will follow, but at that point it is in the builders hands.