Osage County
Posted: Jul 13, 2017 11:36 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2017 11:36 AM
Production Resumes on Pioneer Woman
Pacific Productions, an independent television production company working on behalf of Food Network, and the Oklahoma Film + Music Office announced the start of production on a new season of the hit cooking program “The Pioneer Woman” Thursday. The shows is scheduled to begin principal photography this month in Pawhuska.
“The Pioneer Woman” is hosted by award-winning blogger and best-selling cookbook author Ree Drummond and is shot on location at her family’s Osage County ranch. “The Pioneer Woman” serves up real-life stories of people living and ranching in Oklahoma and delicious recipes that range from cowboy favorites to fast family meals and big spreads for easy entertaining.
“The series is utilizing the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program administered by OF+MO” said Director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office Tava Maloy Sofsky. “ [the] Rebate Program has allowed us to build a relationship with Pacific Productions, whose use of the state’s film incentive continues to both build our industry infrastructure with sustainable jobs and support our local businesses, thus enhancing economic impact in the Pawhuska area and southeastern region of the state.”
Drummond has seen continued success, especially with the recent opening of the Pioneer Woman's Mercantile in Pawhuska last October. The “Merc” also hosted the Patriotic Party on the Prairie last week and drew hundreds of visitors to Downtown Pawhuska for the Independence Day celebration.
Find out more information about “The Pioneer Woman” by visiting www.thepioneerwoman.com/ and www.foodnetwork.com/shows/the-pioneer-woman.
