News
Osage County
Posted: Jul 13, 2017 11:37 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2017 11:37 AM
New Businesses Coming to Barnsdall
Barnsdall will be welcoming several new businesses over the next few weeks. During the meeting of the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce Chamber President Russell Hayman announced the opening of a new Tanning and 24 hour fitness studio Tone Your Hyde, located on W Main Street. Tone Your Hyde opened this week and offers 24/7 tanning and fitness as well as a sauna. It is one of several businesses which are opening in Barnsdall. The Krazy Kow Boutique will be opening this month on the 21st and will be open evening and weekends. Lone Wolf Sporting Goods will have a supply of hunting and fishing equipment including bait and a scheduled to open in early August. Coming soon will be a western clothing store, which will be located on the east side of the old Otasco store. Mattison's Custom Cabinets and Doors is also planning to open in Barnsdall, however there is no firm timeline yet.
