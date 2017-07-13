Posted: Jul 13, 2017 11:42 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2017 11:42 AM

Garrett Giles

Six crimes were committed by a 28-year-old Hispanic male in Bartlesville leading to his arrest. According to an affidavit, Oscar Valle of Bartlesville is being charged with possessing a stolen automobile, driving with a suspended license, inattentive driving, driving with defective equipment, hit and run, and obstructing an officer.

The arresting officer observed a defective third brake light on Valle's white Chevy Camaro and immediately turned on his lights in order to make a traffic stop. Upon seeing the lights, Valle accelerated through an intersection then hit the brakes hard before turning into a driveway, and ran into a front porch pillar of a home.

The officer then chased Valle who ran out of his vehicle. The officer jumped over a fence where Valle then stopped and put his hands up before laying on the ground to be cuffed. Valle repeatedly said that he was sorry for running. Valle added that he saw the car as an opportunity to see his ten children.

Once Valle was booked at the Washington County Jail, the owner of the vehicle reported that his vehicle was stolen.

Valle is to appear in court on July 28 at 9:00 a.m. and bond has been set at $10,000.