Posted: Jul 13, 2017 1:04 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2017 1:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Commissioners have announced that North 4015 Road from Highway 60, South to New Harmony Church, will receive new overlay beginning on Monday and continuing to Tuesday. Traffic can expect significant delays in the area, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Traffic on Highway 60 may also be affected, and motorists should be alert to heavy truck traffic and slowdowns in the area near Yochums.