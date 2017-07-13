Posted: Jul 13, 2017 3:23 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2017 3:25 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Thunderbolt Experience is coming to the Back to School Event at the Washington County Health Department on August 1st, at 5121 S.E. Jacquelyn Lane, Bartlesville. The OG&E Thunderbolt is a traveling exhibit vehicle that serves as an interactive Thunder Basketball experience. It is has multiple interactive opportunities for all fan ages including trivia, a branded locker for photo opportunities, player measure ups, and a photo booth that will allow you to instantly share your pictures.

If you bring your child's immunization record, the health department can provide shots if needed. Every student who provides an up-to-date shot record, or who receives immunizations at this event will be entered into a drawing for great prizes including a basketball goal, Thunder-bag and basketballs.

The experience will be from 9:00 that morning to 4:30 that afternoon, and will be there one day only. The experience is used to help promote and provide getting child shots updated before school starts.