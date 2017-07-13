Posted: Jul 13, 2017 3:23 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2017 3:23 PM

Garrett Giles

A text saying “help me” leads to a violation of a protection order. 28-year-old Logan Eugene Stapleton made a call with a friends phone after texting the victim from an unknown number and currently faces a protection order violation charge according to an affidavit.

The defendant was saying that he needed help during the call and asked the victim to remove the protection order in which she replied that she needed to think about it.

That night, prior to entering her home, she observed an open door to her home. She then called a friend to walk into the home with her and found Stapleton, who gradually became irritated that the protection order hadn't been dropped. The victim then stayed to her friends house to avoid Stapleton.

Upon returning to her home the next day, Stapleton was still inside and sleeping. She then called the police would arrested Stapleton. This is the second time he has been arrested for violating the order.

His next court appearance is July 24 at 1:30 p.m. Bond is set at $2,500.