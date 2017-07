Posted: Jul 13, 2017 3:28 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2017 3:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

ConocoPhillips announced today a quarterly dividend of 26.5 cents per share, payable on September 1, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 24.

According to a representative, an Earnings Call will be coming in the next few weeks, and more information will be released at this time.