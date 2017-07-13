Posted: Jul 13, 2017 3:49 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2017 3:57 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville City Council is hosting a special meeting on Monday night where they will discuss the openings of several positions on several boards. Eight total committees have openings in the city.

The council will also have three bid items that they will need to take action on, including a bid on water and wastewater line repair materials.

The meeting will be held on Monday evening, at 7, in the Council Chambers of City Hall.