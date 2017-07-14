Posted: Jul 14, 2017 8:02 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2017 8:02 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A couple of cars that used to be property of the Bartlesville Police Department are now in the service of the Nowata County Sheriff's Department. Bartlesville donated the two 2007 police cars to the department during a brief ceremony Thusday afternoon at the police department.

Bartlesville replaces cars in the police fleet on a regular basis and the two cars were surplus property and would have gone to auction soon. Police Captain Rocky Bevard says the cars had well more than 100 thousand miles on them and they frequently need to be repaired.

Sheriff Sandy Hadley's budget doesn't allow for vehicle replacement and the two cars were a welcome sight. Hadley says it means that Nowata County Deputies will be able to remain on the road. She deeply thanked the Bartlesville police department for the donation.