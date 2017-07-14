Posted: Jul 14, 2017 9:52 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2017 9:52 AM

Bill Lynch

It's Cavalcade time once again in Pawhuska. This year will mark the 71st anniversary of the Annual International Roundup Clubs Cavalcade, the World's Largest Amateur Rodeo, and it all officially begins Monday, July 17.

While Cavalcade officially begins Monday, there are several events this weekend. The Cavalcade Warm up will take place Saturday evening with Pole and Barrel Exhibitions. Monday evening is Queen Horsemanship at 7, and the Rodeo begins Tuesday. Each Day the Morning Performance begins at 9 o'clock and Wednesday through Saturday the Grand Entry and Evening Performances will begin each night at 7.

Tuesday evening is the Queen's BBQ, purchase tickets on their website or pay at the door, and don't forget about the Pawhuska Street Dance in Downtown Pawhuska. It kicks off Tuesday evening at 8 o'clock. Headlining the Street Dance this year is Mark Chamberlain and The Whiskey Poet Society

Real Country 104.9fm KRIG will be broadcasting live from Cavalcade Tuesday morning, July 18, from 10 until noon.

Each night come out to the Fairgrounds for the Dance Under the Stars, and enjoy music from the Read Southall Band, Jon Wolfe, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, and Whiskey Myers.

See the complete schedule of events on the Cavalcade website at http://www.cavalcaderodeo.com, you can also follow along with all things Cavalcade on their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cavalcaderodeo. Come out to the 71st Cavalcade all next week at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.