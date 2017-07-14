Posted: Jul 14, 2017 2:15 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2017 2:15 PM

Ben Nicholas

Independence Community College has released enrollment numbers for the summer semester, which show a 9.8 percent increase of over the previous year.



Current enrollment at ICC is one of the highest in the school’s history. The other peak years occurred during the 2009-2012 recession, in which community college enrollments increased at the state and national levels.

This is the sixth straight term of year-over-year enrollment increases by the college.

Parents and students wanting to enroll in fall college courses may do so by calling 620-332-5471.

