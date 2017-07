Posted: Jul 14, 2017 2:50 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2017 2:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville woman recently received a makeover thanks to NBC's Today Show. Kendal Berry is a mom of two who was selected in New York City after being pointed out by her boyfriend Travis.



Berry was given a new look by a new haircut, makeup, and new clothes. Boyfriend Travis was in awe.



You can watch the clip here