Posted: Jul 14, 2017 3:27 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2017 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Fumbling for bulky, leather wallets in pockets or carrying pursues may be outdated. Arvest Sales Manager Andrea Novak says this is due to the constant usage of smartphones and the emergence of payment options such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay, which are gradually becoming the convenient options for the future. Novak adds convenience is the biggest reason digital wallets have emerged among different age groups.

According to Novak, security is another big plus when it comes to using digital payment options. This is because cash, credit cards, and debit cards can be lost or stolen. Smartphones have the extra precautions that those payment options don’t have including: multiple access passwords and fingerprint scanning.

Both Novak and a statistic company called Statista state that mobile payments are projected to rise from less than $10 billion in 2015 to more than $300 billion in 2020. Novak says this is a huge step into the future, and that Arvest is excited to use this with their banking products they have to offer.