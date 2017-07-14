Posted: Jul 14, 2017 4:12 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2017 4:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Past alcohol charges on top of new charges lead to the arrest of a 58-year-old woman. According to an affidavit, Pamela Florence committed the crimes of actual physical control and transporting an open alcohol container.

The arresting officer responded to a report of a Lincoln car that struck a curb several times near the railroad tracks on Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville. When speaking to Pamela, the officer could smell the odor of alcohol on her breath. She says she couldn’t remember what happened because she had brain surgery lately and that threw off her depth perception.

Pamela then denied having any alcohol in her system until the arresting officer had her perform sobriety tests. At that time she stated she had had two Red’s Apple Ales to drink, which were both in her car, and one was still half-full.

August 5 at 9:00 a.m. is when Pamela is to appear in court next and her bond is set at $50,000 dollars.