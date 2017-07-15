Posted: Jul 15, 2017 3:20 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2017 3:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A recent study says Oklahoma is leading the U.S. in higher education cuts over the last five years.

The study conducted by Illinois State University shows that Oklahoma's appropriations for education have decreased since 2012 by nearly 18 percent.

The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma universities and colleges have increased tuition, cut programs, faculty and staff in an effort to make up for those cuts.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approved tuition increases in June at 25 of the state's 27 public colleges and universities.

The study found that appropriations for Louisiana, West Virginia, Alaska, Kentucky, Arkansas and Kansas have also decreased over the last five years.