Posted: Jul 17, 2017 4:59 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2017 4:59 PM

Bill Lynch

The Commissioners discussed the termination of the Juvenile Detention agreement in the Osage County Jail this week at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden signed a request for termination last week and submitted the proposal to the Commissioners for this weeks agenda. Virden presented several arguments in favor of terminating the contract including the limited space at the County Jail, the fact that more out of county juveniles are housed in the Osage County facility than Osage County juveniles, and the dangers of housing juveniles in the same facility as adult inmates including sex offenders. He also brought forward an augment about the safety of the juveniles in the event of a riot.

While Virden supports the Juvenile Detention program he feels that for the safety of the inmates, juveniles, and jail officers, they should be housed in a separate facility. The commissioners understood the Sheriffs point of view but decided they needed more time to find possible alternative solutions before taking action, the item was tabled until next week.

The Commissioners also discussed the auction of the County owned Kennedy Building and received bids from several auction companies. They accepted the bids for review and tabled the item until next week.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be next Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.