Posted: Jul 17, 2017 7:35 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2017 7:35 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

JANE PHILLIPS DENTISTRY APPROVED 7/18/17 6 AM CHARLIE

The Bartlesville School Board approved an agreement Monday night with Smile, It’s Healthy LLC. The firm will provide a mobile dentist program that will set up at Jane Phillips Elementary School four times during the 2017-2018 school year to provide free routine cleaning, x-rays, and restorative services for participating students. Executive Director for Elementary Education, Dianne Martinez explained that parents will decide whether or not to opt-in to the program, which will provide oral health screening and preventative cleaning.

The program serves Medicaid/CHIP-eligible students, opt-in insurance students, and opt-in uninsured students. Jane Phillips Elementary School serves many families with financial needs, with almost all of its students eligible for services such as free/reduced lunches.