Posted: Jul 17, 2017 7:36 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2017 7:36 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council awarded the bid for 60 VHF hand-held police radios Monday night. Mayor Dale Copeland was assigned the duty along with Police Captain Jay Hastings of reviewing the bids. Copeland told the council four firms submitted bids and the totals were close to each other. The council accepted the bid for just less than 47 thousand 250 dollars. Copeland recommended the bid go to a Bartlesville business.

The price came out to 787 dollars per radio. Three of the bids were for Motorola models and Action bid radios made by Kenwood.