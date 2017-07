Posted: Jul 18, 2017 11:07 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2017 11:07 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council held their bi-weekly meeting in Monday night, in which they heard a presentation from OMAG. The council learned about the insurance products from the company, however, learned that OMAG is not an insurance company.

The council approved the destruction of several records dating back to 2009. All other items in the meeting were approved.