Jul 18, 2017

Garrett Giles

Burnt out tail lights, a traffic stop, acceleration, and a foot pursuit. This is what led to the arrest of 30-year-old Anthony Lee Carpenter Jr. according to an affidavit.

Carpenter pulled into an apartment complex parking lot, accelerated, then came to an immediate stop when the officer attempted a traffic stop. Carpenter then left the vehicle and ran from the officer.

The officer lost sight of Carpenter. The officer observed that the vehicle had rolled forward, breaking a wooden fence because Carpenter had left the vehicle in drive, resulting in a hit and run. Other officers arrived on the scene to search the vehicle.

They found a wallet with Carpenter’s license inside. 31 pieces of email belonging to other people, five debit and credit cards, a eWIC card, two other I.D.’s, two social security cards, and checks were also found. Later the owner of the truck reported that his truck was missing along with approximately $2,100 worth of goods.

Carpenter’s next court date is August 4 at 9:00 a.m. with bond set at $50,000.