Posted: Jul 18, 2017 11:24 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2017 12:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Bids for water and waste water line repair materials and water treatment chemicals were approved by the Bartlesville City Council last night. Ward Three Councilman Jim Curd Jr. worked with Engineering and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen on the measure.

Curd and Lauritsen went over 250 items for the upcoming fiscal year that would help maintain the water distribution and waste water collection systems in Bartlesville. Curd says pricing for waste water materials has been said to have decreased by 14 percent.