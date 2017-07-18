News
Bartlesville City Council
Posted: Jul 18, 2017 11:24 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2017 12:20 PM
Waste Water Bids Approved by City Council
Bids for water and waste water line repair materials and water treatment chemicals were approved by the Bartlesville City Council last night. Ward Three Councilman Jim Curd Jr. worked with Engineering and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen on the measure.
Curd and Lauritsen went over 250 items for the upcoming fiscal year that would help maintain the water distribution and waste water collection systems in Bartlesville. Curd says pricing for waste water materials has been said to have decreased by 14 percent.
Bid packets for waste water chemicals were advertised in newspapers to 29 vendors and 14 bids were returned. Pricing for the waste water chemicals are said to have dropped 6 percent. Potassium permanganate is one chemical Curd says that they’ll have to test to see if it meets with city standards. The chemical could save the city money since is being offered at a reduced price.
