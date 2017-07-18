Posted: Jul 18, 2017 1:00 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2017 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Summer, as some may know, is coming to an end and classes are about to be in session. While some may not think school starting would be something to celebrate, Tri County Tech thinks otherwise.

Tri County Tech’s Cheyenne Trail says that they will be celebrating their 50th First Day of School Anniversary. She says their first ever class at Tri County was a nursing class.

The entire community is invited to join the celebration. If people want a detailed invitation to the celebration, they are asked to go to the Tri County website and Facebook page or to send an email to enrichinglives@tricountytech.edu. Trail adds they have been enriching lives at Tri County for 50 years.

She also says it’s not too late to enroll for high school and adult full time courses.

Trail says that you can give her a call at 918-331-3320 or the Tri County main office at 331-3333.

The celebration for the first day of school is scheduled for Thursday, August 24. The first day of classes for Tri County is August 9.