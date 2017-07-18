Posted: Jul 18, 2017 1:54 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2017 1:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council grants a Bartlesville resident 60 days to renovate the eaves, soffits, windows, missing siding and other external needs of a home.

Neighborhood Services Supervisor Larry Silver presented the appeal by Russ Mathis on a dilapidated structure judgment on a property Mathis owns before the City Council last night.

The building hasn’t been occupied since 2008, but Mathis desires to renovate the home and rent it out. Mathis says he wasn’t aware that he needed a time frame and permits in fixing the structure.

Mathis added that it has been hard for him to renovate the establishment because of varmints and vandals. Vice Mayor John Kane asked if the uninhibitedness of the home was the cause of the problems, but Mathis insisted it was the neighborhood.

The City Council agreed on an extension for Mathis, giving him the 60 days he requested to work on the home. Mathis must also work with Larry Silver constantly to make sure he is complying with the city rules.