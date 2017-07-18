Posted: Jul 18, 2017 2:40 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2017 3:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in court today at the Washington County Courthouse. Matthew Wilson is facing a second degree burglary charge for multiple incidents that occurred in early May.

According to affidavit, Wilson was seen on video surveillance breaking into three different vehicles parked on the 700 block of Northeast Cummings Avenue. Among the items allegedly stolen were paystubs, a phone charger and a pack of Black & Mild cigars. A tattoo of a foot on his right forearm helped a Bartlesville police officer correctly identify Wilson.

Wilson next court date is set for July 28 with bond set at $15,000.