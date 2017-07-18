Posted: Jul 18, 2017 2:44 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2017 2:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way hires a new campaign manager.

CEO and President Lisa Cary says that BRUW has hired long time Bartlesville resident Whitney Virden to their team as the new campaign manager. Cary says she’s excited to have Virden on board and believes she can make close relationships to people in the community.

Finding new donors and new opportunities for the betterment of United Way is what Cary says will benefit the Bartlesville community and will bring everyone together. Cary says she’s excited about Virden because she wants to help fulfill their mission and is excited about Virden’s fearlessness to meet people since she grew up in the community.

Virden enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband, her two kids Emma and Weston, and their chocolate lab, Moose.