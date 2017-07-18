News
Heat Related Illness Risk Increases
Temperatures have heated up this week, and with no signs of letting up, residents need to be cautious outside. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, approximately 620 people die each year, from heat-related illness in the United States.
Heat-related illness can range from heat rash, heat cramps and heat exhaustion to hyperthermia, which is overheating, and heat stroke. Heat stroke occurs when the body is unable to cool itself sufficiently, and it often results in severe organ damage or even death.
It is important to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and act quickly.
Heat Exhaustion
- Heavy sweating
- Weakness
- Cold, pale, clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fainting
- Muscle cramps
- Headache
- Feeling dizzy
Heat Stroke
- Body temperature of 103 degrees or higher
- Hot, red, dry or moist skin
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Headache
- Nausea
- Feeling confused
- Feeling dizzy
- Unconsciousness
The OSDH does have some tips on how to stay safe.
A heat stroke is a medical emergency. If any signs are recognizable, call 911 immediately and move the person to a cooler environment. Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or even a bath.
