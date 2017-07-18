Posted: Jul 18, 2017 3:00 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2017 3:00 PM

Ben Nicholas

Temperatures have heated up this week, and with no signs of letting up, residents need to be cautious outside. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, approximately 620 people die each year, from heat-related illness in the United States.



Heat-related illness can range from heat rash, heat cramps and heat exhaustion to hyperthermia, which is overheating, and heat stroke. Heat stroke occurs when the body is unable to cool itself sufficiently, and it often results in severe organ damage or even death.



It is important to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and act quickly.



Heat Exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Weakness

Cold, pale, clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

Muscle cramps

Headache

Feeling dizzy

Heat Stroke

Body temperature of 103 degrees or higher

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Headache

Nausea

Feeling confused

Feeling dizzy

Unconsciousness



The OSDH does have some tips on how to stay safe.



A heat stroke is a medical emergency. If any signs are recognizable, call 911 immediately and move the person to a cooler environment. Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or even a bath.



