Posted: Jul 19, 2017 7:13 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2017 7:13 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell met with the party faithful Tuesday night. Pinnell is getting in front of voters early in the election season talking about economic development and tourism.

Pinnell advocates a boots-on-the-ground effort promoting Oklahoma as a tourism destination and corporate location.

Pinnell says Oklahoma should brand itself as a destination for fishing, for history, and a great place to visit.